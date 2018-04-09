Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) COO John A. Bendoraitis Sells 1,690 Shares

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) COO John A. Bendoraitis sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $75,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SAVE stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. 2,279,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 928.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 602,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

