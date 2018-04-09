Keith Holliday Sells 2,188 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $35,073.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,809.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Keith Holliday sold 1,458 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $23,400.90.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.13. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $583.99, a P/E ratio of 1,410.00 and a beta of 1.26.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 101,573 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,933 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It operates in the ophthalmic surgical market segment. Its principal products are intraocular lenses used in cataract surgery and implantable collamer lenses used in refractive surgery.

