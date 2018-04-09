Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Insider Sells $707,098.56 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Gregory W. Becker sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $707,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $236.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $159.44 and a 52 week high of $271.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,485.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.41). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Insider Sells $707,098.56 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/insider-selling-svb-financial-group-sivb-insider-sells-707098-56-in-stock.html.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.