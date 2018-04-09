Chi-Foon Chan Sells 778 Shares of Synopsys (SNPS) Stock

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $70,066.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,924,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chi-Foon Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $305,934.93.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,031. The firm has a market cap of $12,104.74, a PE ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.43 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 426.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,038,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 841,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,640,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 658,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synopsys by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,853,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,992,000 after purchasing an additional 505,334 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $27,325,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

