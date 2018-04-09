UDG Healthcare (UDG) Insider Chris Corbin Sells 730,000 Shares

UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) insider Chris Corbin sold 730,000 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 870 ($12.30), for a total value of £6,351,000 ($8,976,678.45).

Shares of UDG stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 877 ($12.40). 731,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,360. UDG Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 690 ($9.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 963 ($13.61).

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDG. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.59) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded UDG Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 884 ($12.49) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 880 ($12.44) price target on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 23rd. N+1 Singer restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 813 ($11.49) price objective on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Libertas Partners upgraded UDG Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 884 ($12.49) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. UDG Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 832.63 ($11.77).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/insider-selling-udg-healthcare-udg-insider-sells-6351000-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare PLC, formerly United Drug PLC, provides advisory, commercial, clinical, communications and packaging services to the healthcare industry with operations in approximately 24 countries and delivering services in over 50 countries. The Company operates across three divisions: Ashfield, which provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and operates across two areas of activity: advisory & communications services and commercial & clinical services and provides healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information and event management services; Sharp, which provides contract commercial packaging and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and operates facilities in the United States and Europe; and Aquilant, which provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

