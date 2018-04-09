The Vitec Group plc (VTC) Insider Sells £29,880 in Stock

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Martin Green sold 2,400 shares of The Vitec Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,245 ($17.60), for a total value of £29,880 ($42,233.22).

LON:VTC traded down GBX 20 ($0.28) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,180 ($16.68). The company had a trading volume of 32,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,852. The Vitec Group plc has a one year low of GBX 734.64 ($10.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,260 ($17.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 20.10 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $10.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($18.37) price target on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Arden Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, pro-video, and photographic applications worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

