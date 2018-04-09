Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) insider Marc Tipermas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $66,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Willdan Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 87,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $264.54, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.93. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.44 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on Willdan Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 56,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

