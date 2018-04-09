Stephen A. Wynn Sells 4,104,999 Shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $738,899,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WYNN opened at $178.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $203.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,412.49, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $228.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nomura raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,781 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $130,719,000 after purchasing an additional 65,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

