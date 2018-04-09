Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0342 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Gate.io. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $19,439.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00757310 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00174395 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053475 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 209,823,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,736,613 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is not presently possible to purchase Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

