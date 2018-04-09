Insperity (NSP) and Its Peers Critical Review

Insperity (NYSE: NSP) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Insperity to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Insperity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 2.55% 102.86% 9.10% Insperity Competitors 1.78% -1.82% 5.49%

Risk and Volatility

Insperity has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insperity’s peers have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Insperity and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Insperity Competitors 74 335 555 11 2.52

Insperity currently has a consensus target price of $60.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.58%. As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Insperity’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insperity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insperity and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $3.30 billion $84.40 million 34.02 Insperity Competitors $4.22 billion $125.65 million 11.26

Insperity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Insperity. Insperity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insperity pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Insperity pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 28.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Insperity has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Insperity lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Insperity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insperity peers beat Insperity on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, the company offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, performance management, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

