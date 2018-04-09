Insulet Co. (PODD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. UBS upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insulet (NASDAQ PODD) traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $85.23. 511,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Insulet has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,940.47, a PE ratio of -185.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Insulet had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Insulet will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shacey Petrovic sold 1,319 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $101,312.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 9,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $756,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $2,115,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

