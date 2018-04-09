Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray downgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cann reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Insys Therapeutics stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Insys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.47). Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 162.07%. The business had revenue of $31.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

