Insider Selling: Integra lifesciences (IART) VP Sells 8,769 Shares of Stock

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $491,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.54. 343,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Integra lifesciences has a 1 year low of $40.59 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4,285.00, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Integra lifesciences had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra lifesciences will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Integra lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra lifesciences in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Integra lifesciences from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Integra lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 155.5% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra lifesciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,367,000 after buying an additional 269,484 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Integra lifesciences by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 330,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after buying an additional 252,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Integra lifesciences by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Integra lifesciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,646,075 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $222,361,000 after buying an additional 110,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

