Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price target on Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research note published on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Integra lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Shares of IART stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. Integra lifesciences has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,285.00, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.64 million. Integra lifesciences had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Integra lifesciences will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 32,880 shares of Integra lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,764,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of Integra lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $827,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,854.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,208. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,317 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

