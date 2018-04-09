Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC

Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intel by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Intel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,998,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,941,934,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,011,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $990,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $3,623,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $66,959.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Intel to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Vetr lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227,751.72, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

