Intel (INTC) Upgraded to Buy by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Tigress Financial currently has $50.34 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Intel to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.79.

INTC opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Intel has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $227,751.72, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Intel will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $3,623,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

