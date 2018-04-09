Intelsat (I) versus CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Critical Contrast

Intelsat (NYSE: I) and CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CenturyLink pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Intelsat does not pay a dividend. CenturyLink pays out 146.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intelsat and CenturyLink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 5 0 0 2.00 CenturyLink 1 7 5 0 2.31

Intelsat currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential downside of 15.51%. CenturyLink has a consensus price target of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.28%. Given CenturyLink’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CenturyLink is more favorable than Intelsat.

Volatility & Risk

Intelsat has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenturyLink has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and CenturyLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -8.31% N/A -1.62% CenturyLink 7.87% 5.88% 1.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of CenturyLink shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CenturyLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intelsat and CenturyLink’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $2.15 billion 0.32 -$178.72 million ($1.70) -3.39 CenturyLink $17.66 billion 1.05 $1.39 billion $1.47 11.78

CenturyLink has higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat. Intelsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CenturyLink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CenturyLink beats Intelsat on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network and other services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure, from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services to other satellite operators. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Intelsat S.A. is a subsidiary of Serafina S.A.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services. It also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line solution for transmission of data between sites; colocation and data center services comprising cloud, hosting, and application management solutions; wavelength services that provide customers required bandwidth with an end-to-end transport solution of a bandwidth; and network security solutions, as well as sells telecommunications equipment and resells software, and provides network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks. In addition, the company offers local calling services; long-distance and toll-free services; information technology (IT) services, such as transporting and delivering enterprise data and applications; and managed services consisting of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 10.3 million total access lines; and served approximately 5.7 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.