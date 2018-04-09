Inter Pipeline (IPL) Insider James Joseph Madro Purchases 3,350 Shares

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) insider James Joseph Madro bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.14 per share, with a total value of C$74,169.00.

TSE:IPL opened at C$22.76 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$21.36 and a one year high of C$28.89.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.04). Inter Pipeline had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of C$618.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$567.57 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial raised Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.06.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

