Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

News stories about Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intercept Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8774079355636 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,802.39, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.95% and a negative net margin of 275.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.84) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

