Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Dean S. Mathison sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $78,973.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,238.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 132,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $9,698,848.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,684,837.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,074 shares of company stock worth $17,377,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $70.62 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41,121.62, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

