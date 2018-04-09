International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) Insider Gerard Ryan Sells 26,460 Shares

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) insider Gerard Ryan sold 26,460 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.31), for a total value of £61,916.40 ($87,514.35).

LON:IPF traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 239 ($3.38). The company had a trading volume of 224,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,878. International Personal Finance Plc has a one year low of GBX 154.75 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 242.80 ($3.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $4.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPF. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.82) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 244 ($3.45) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on International Personal Finance from GBX 315 ($4.45) to GBX 300 ($4.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.63) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Personal Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 275.75 ($3.90).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers unsecured consumer finance products, channels and brands. Its segments include home credit and digital. Under home credit segment, the company offers home credit cash loans; money transfer loans; home, medical and life insurances; micro-business loans, and provident-branded digital loan products.

