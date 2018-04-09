Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) has trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Interpace Diagnostics Gr earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 44.8343720176735 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXG shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Laidlaw started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Gr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. 50,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,004. Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.64, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Interpace Diagnostics Gr Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

