Interpace Diagnostics Gr (IDXG) Given a $3.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been given a $3.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IDXG. Laidlaw began coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Gr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:IDXG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,673. Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $25.64, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Gr stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,319,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Interpace Diagnostics Gr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpace Diagnostics Gr

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

