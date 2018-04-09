Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) to post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Macquarie raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. 4,466,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,445. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8,854.33, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $348,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $496,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,258 shares of company stock worth $10,563,009. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,250,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,730,000 after buying an additional 4,455,788 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,906,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,517,000 after buying an additional 4,539,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 30,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

