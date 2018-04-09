Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Interserve (LON:IRV) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 124 ($1.75) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.54) price target on shares of Interserve in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.98) target price on shares of Interserve in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 122.83 ($1.74).

IRV stock traded down GBX 4.75 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,000. Interserve has a 1-year low of GBX 52.75 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 249.75 ($3.53).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/interserve-irv-receives-buy-rating-from-numis-securities-updated-updated.html.

Interserve Company Profile

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers outsourced support services to public and private sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Interserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.