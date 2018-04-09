Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Interserve (LON:IRV) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have GBX 130 ($1.82) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 115 ($1.61).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRV. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.53) target price on shares of Interserve in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Interserve to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 105 ($1.47) to GBX 140 ($1.97) in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.74) target price on shares of Interserve in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interserve currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 122.83 ($1.72).

LON:IRV opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.17) on Thursday. Interserve has a 52 week low of GBX 52.75 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.75 ($3.51).

About Interserve

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers outsourced support services to public and private sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

