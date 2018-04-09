Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,194.00

Interstellar Holdings (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Interstellar Holdings has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1,194.00 worth of Interstellar Holdings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Interstellar Holdings has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Interstellar Holdings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000394 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings Coin Profile

HOLD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Interstellar Holdings’ total supply is 290,488,963 coins and its circulating supply is 250,957,850 coins. Interstellar Holdings’ official Twitter account is @InterstellarHLD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Interstellar Holdings’ official website is www.interstellarcoin.com.

Interstellar Holdings Coin Trading

Interstellar Holdings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Interstellar Holdings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interstellar Holdings must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interstellar Holdings using one of the exchanges listed above.

