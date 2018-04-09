Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,777 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 35,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 45,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $42,944.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit has a 1 year low of $115.62 and a 1 year high of $179.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 72.52% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $1,658,588.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,064.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 214,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $38,127,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,809 shares of company stock valued at $147,885,200. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $166.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Intuit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.05.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

