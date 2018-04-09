Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IRET. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $638.60, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CFO John Kirchmann acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $38,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,376.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Dance acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,811.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,400 shares of company stock worth $170,610 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 67,497.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 303,739 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 123,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 1,326.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 95,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 88,916 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/investors-real-estate-trust-iret-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of multifamily apartment communities. As of January 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 89 multifamily properties consisting of 13,786 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.