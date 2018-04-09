Investors Sell Shares of Medtronic (MDT) on Strength (MDT)

Traders sold shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) on strength during trading on Monday. $51.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $121.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.00 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Medtronic had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Medtronic traded up $0.82 for the day and closed at $78.46

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $105,231.16, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $109,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Kuntz sold 78,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $6,769,726.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 149,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,910,895.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock worth $8,792,624. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 533,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 412,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 55,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Brightworth purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 227,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/investors-sell-shares-of-medtronic-mdt-on-strength-mdt.html.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.