InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 17th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,149. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. analysts anticipate that InVivo Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/invivo-therapeutics-stock-to-reverse-split-on-tuesday-april-17th-nviv-2.html.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI.

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.