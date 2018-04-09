InVivo Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 17th (NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 17th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $0.39. 1,354,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.45.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. research analysts anticipate that InVivo Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI.

