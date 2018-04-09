Ion Geophysical (IO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research note released on Thursday, March 29th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ion Geophysical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ion Geophysical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of IO opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.82. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 42,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology-focused company. It provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Its offerings are designed to enable oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to obtain images of the Earth’s subsurface. It offers services and products through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services.

