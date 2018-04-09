IoT Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.35 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $44.70 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00013626 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00762247 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00176178 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038038 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,602,869 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx and Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

