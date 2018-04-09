IOTA Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $25.42 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00014545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and Bitfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00761630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00171535 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, OKEx, Binance, Coinone, Exrates, Gate.io and Bitfinex. It is not currently possible to purchase IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

