Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 483 Shares of McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in McDonald's in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald's by 219.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald's news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $161.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128,112.80, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $184.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $191.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

