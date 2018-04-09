iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:IGEB)

iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of BATS IGEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

