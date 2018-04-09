iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,488 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $23,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 202,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.22. 202,548 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

