iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

BATS:EMHY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

