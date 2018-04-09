iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

NYSEARCA:IBDL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. 435,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,997. iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

