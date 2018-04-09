iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of BATS:IBML traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

