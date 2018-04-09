iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3369 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,693. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $121.85.

About iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

