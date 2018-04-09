Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 12.03% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

EMBH opened at $26.55 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ishares-interest-rate-hedged-emerging-markets-bond-etf-embh-shares-bought-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.