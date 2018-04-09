iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.25

News stories about iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 45.6363418141013 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,604. iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ishares-jpmorgan-usd-emer-mkt-bnd-fd-etf-emb-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

About iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.