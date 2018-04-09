Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 27,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 108,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $118.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $112.39 and a 52 week high of $131.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ishares-russell-1000-value-index-iwd-shares-bought-by-sawtooth-solutions-llc-updated-updated.html.

About iShares Russell 1000

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.