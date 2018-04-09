William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IXC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector worth $24,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector in the fourth quarter worth $473,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. iShares S&P Global Energy Sector has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

About iShares S&P Global Energy Sector

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

