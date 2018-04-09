iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $76.76 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $80.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

