Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,816 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 559.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 45,844 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 80,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth $1,757,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF opened at $37.20 on Monday. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ishares-sp-us-pref-stock-idx-fnd-pff-shares-sold-by-franklin-resources-inc-updated-updated.html.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

