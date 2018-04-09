iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IBDD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

NYSEARCA:IBDD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.78. 9,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,248. iShares Trust has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

