Ita� Unibanco (ITUB) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Ita� Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITUB. Deutsche Bank raised Ita� Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Ita� Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ita� Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ita� Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ita� Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,133,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $98,862.79, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ita� Unibanco has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Ita� Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Ita� Unibanco had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 16.87%. equities analysts expect that Ita� Unibanco will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Ita� Unibanco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback 28,620,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ita� Unibanco by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ita� Unibanco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,211,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ita� Unibanco by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,598,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,782,000 after acquiring an additional 856,555 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ita� Unibanco by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 742,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ita� Unibanco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,013 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ita� Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

